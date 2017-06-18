U.S. citizen living in Afghanistan kidnapped on way to work: police

An American citizen and employee of the World Bank who is living in Afghanistan was kidnapped on his way to work on Sunday, Kabul police said.

The kidnapping took place in the Karte Char area of Kabul, according to Mohammad Almas, the head of the Kabul police's Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Almas said that the kidnappers posed in Afghan security forces uniforms in order to trick the victim into stopping his vehicle.

The man, whose name has not been released, was working on a World Bank project with the Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, police said.

The World Bank, an international financial institution that provides loans to countries, did not respond to a request for comment about the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.