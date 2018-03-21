What US students should know about traveling abroad in light of rugby player’s mysterious death in Bermuda

Mar 21, 2018, 12:44 PM ET
PHOTO: A Mexican navy marine stands guard as women walk by in an area of nightclubs during Spring Break in the resort city of Cancun, Mexico, March 2, 2013.PlayIsrael Leal/AP, FILE
WATCH Missing Philadelphia student's body found 'at the base of a significant drop'

Police are still investigating the mysterious death of Mark Dombroski, a U.S. student who disappeared in Bermuda this weekend during his college rugby team’s visit before his body turned up in a ditch.

Whatever the particular circumstances in the case, there’s no shortage of advice for U.S. students in need of tips for how to navigate other countries safely.

Missing Philadelphia student found dead in Bermuda: Police

"Whether you are a young person or a parent of a young person, the advice is always the same,” said president Kris Holloway of CIS Abroad, which arranges study-abroad programs and international internships.

“Do you have each other's cellphone numbers? Have you created a plan to make sure you are watching out for each other? You have to talk to the locals of wherever you are going. Are there certain areas you want to avoid?"

PHOTO: Partygoers dance in foam at a nightclub in the Caribbean resort city of Cancun, Mexico, March 16, 2015.Israel Leal/AP, FILE
Partygoers dance in foam at a nightclub in the Caribbean resort city of Cancun, Mexico, March 16, 2015.

Holloway also directs students to the U.S. State Department's website for additional guidance.

The State Department, with safety in mind, recently released a list of tips for people traveling for spring break, though they appear to be useful for any time of the year.

The agency recommends that people be informed about their destinations and familiarize themselves with the laws and customs there.

PHOTO: Tourists kayak in clear waters near a reef offshore from Hamilton, Bermuda, July 15, 2013.Gary Cameron/Reuters, FILE
Tourists kayak in clear waters near a reef offshore from Hamilton, Bermuda, July 15, 2013.

It also suggests that students be aware of travel advisories that may affect their trips.

The State Department encourages travelers to sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, STEP, to make a connection with the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate. That makes it easier for travelers to be contacted in the event of an emergency.

Travelers also need to make sure their insurance covers them when they’re aboard, according to the State Department. Foreign hospitals and doctors can charge thousands of dollars for emergency treatment. The State Department also recommends that travelers look into buying supplemental insurance to cover unexpected expenses.

ABC News' Amanda Maile contributed to this report

Comments