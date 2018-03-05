Utica College in upstate New York is on lockdown "due to a real, credible threat," the school said this morning.

Everyone on campus is asked to shelter in place, the school said.

Armed police officers are on campus, the school added.

According to ABC affiliate WUTR-TV in Utica, the lockdown was initiated after two phone calls were made threatening "to take some sort of action" at the school's Gordon Science Center.

The school, located in Utica, New York, is about 50 miles east of Syracuse.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.