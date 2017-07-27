Video appears to show Justin Bieber in car incident

Justin Bieber appears to have been involved Wednesday night in a collision involving a vehicle he was driving and a nearby bystander, according to video obtained by ABC News, shot outside the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills.

One person was injured and was transported, according to Beverly Hills police.

Bieber, 23, is seen in the video driving a black Dodge Ram. During the video, he exits the vehicle and walks over to a man laying on the ground.

BREAKING: Witnesses say Justin Bieber hit a photographer in Beverly Hills on Wednesday evening. Police say it appears to be an accident. pic.twitter.com/tTqgKmAkGb — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) July 27, 2017

The Beverly Hills Police department confirmed that it did respond to a call about a pedestrian being hit at Bieber's location, although it did not mention the singer by name.

Police said no one was cited or arrested at the scene and there was not believed to be any criminal activity involved, KABC reported.

ABC News has reached out to reps for Bieber for comment.