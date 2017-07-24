Justin Bieber cancels tour 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

Justin Bieber has canceled the remainder of his "Purpose" world tour citing "unforeseen circumstances."

The singer was expected to finish the North American leg of the tour in September, and then perform a few shows in Asia through mid-October.

He has been on the road promoting his "Purpose" album since March 2016.

"After careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase," according to a statement from his publicist. "Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run."

Bieber, 23, made headlines last week after the Bureau of Culture in Beijing said in a memo that the singer was not welcome to perform in China because he was too "controversial." As a result of his past "bad behavior," the organization did not feel it was appropriate for him to entertain Chinese audiences, according to the memo.

Bieber has had several run-ins with the law over the past few years, but after his two arrests in 2014, he vowed to clean up his act.

"I'm passionate about being better and growing," he told Ellen DeGeneres in 2015.

Reps for the singer did not immediately respond to requests for further information.