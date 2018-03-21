Video shows suspect linked to fires at Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Halls

Mar 21, 2018, 11:56 AM ET
PHOTO: The Olympia, Washington police department released this surveillance video on their twitter account showing footage of the suspect and the arson attack at Olympias Kingdom Hall of the Jehovahs Witnesses, March 19, 2018. Play@OlyPD/Twitter
WATCH Suspected arsonist is targeting Jehovah’s Witnesses centers, police say

Olympia Police are searching for a suspect connected to fires at two Jehovah’s Witness Halls.

Olympia Fire responded to the fire at Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Olympia on Monday morning, according to a press release. The fire was extinguished and the structure was unoccupied at the time, the release said.

PHOTO: The Olympia, Washington police department released this surveillance video on their twitter account showing footage of the suspect and the arson attack at Olympias Kingdom Hall of the Jehovahs Witnesses, March 19, 2018. @OlyPD/Twitter
The Olympia, Washington police department released this surveillance video on their twitter account showing footage of the suspect and the arson attack at Olympia's Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witnesses, March 19, 2018.

Video released by Olympia Police shows a suspect pouring liquid outside the building and then starting a fire.

Over $150,000 raised after Roy Moore accuser's home burns down in suspicious fire

PHOTO: The Olympia, Washington police department released this surveillance video on their twitter account showing footage of the suspect and the arson attack at Olympias Kingdom Hall of the Jehovahs Witnesses, March 19, 2018. @OlyPD/Twitter
The Olympia, Washington police department released this surveillance video on their twitter account showing footage of the suspect and the arson attack at Olympia's Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witnesses, March 19, 2018.

Fire captain arrested for burning down his house, filing fraudulent insurance claim

Video shows good Samaritans help police rescue driver from fiery crash

“There was a strong smell of petroleum similar to gasoline and other items suggesting the fire had been deliberately started,” the release said.

A similar fire was reported later Monday morning at the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Tumwater, according to the release. The fire was quickly extinguished and, according to officials, “appears similar to the Olympia fire.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is assisting in the investigation.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the suspect to come forward. Both incidents are still under investigation.

Comments