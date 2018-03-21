Video shows suspect linked to fires at Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Halls

Olympia Police are searching for a suspect connected to fires at two Jehovah’s Witness Halls.

Olympia Fire responded to the fire at Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Olympia on Monday morning, according to a press release. The fire was extinguished and the structure was unoccupied at the time, the release said.

Video released by Olympia Police shows a suspect pouring liquid outside the building and then starting a fire.

Here's surveillance footage of this morning's arson at Olympia's Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witnesses.

Anyone with information should call OPD Detective Division at 360-753-8300.

— Olympia Police Dept (@OlyPD) March 19, 2018

“There was a strong smell of petroleum similar to gasoline and other items suggesting the fire had been deliberately started,” the release said.

A similar fire was reported later Monday morning at the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Tumwater, according to the release. The fire was quickly extinguished and, according to officials, “appears similar to the Olympia fire.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is assisting in the investigation.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the suspect to come forward. Both incidents are still under investigation.