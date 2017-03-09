A 4-year-old girl was swept off her feet by fierce winds in Northeast Ohio Wednesday when a gust hit a door that she was trying to open.

Security camera footage from the home of Ohio resident Brittany Gardner shows her young daughter, Madison, walking toward the front door of the home. She is seen slightly struggling as she walks up the steps due to high winds forcing her backwards.

As soon as Madison reaches for the glass door, the force of the gusts fling it open -- with her still attached. In the background, Gardner does not seem to notice Madison's predicament as she rummages through the family SUV and helps her other daughter out of the car. Areas near the Great Lakes were under a high wind warning at the time.

Madison called out for her mother throughout the ordeal, though, Gardner wrote on Facebook.

"All I hear is 'mommm!' So I look back and she's pinned between the house and the glass door," Gardner wrote.

Madison was OK and laughing when Gardner went to check up on her, the mother said.

ABC News' Caterina Andreano contributed to this report.