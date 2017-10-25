Transcript for 103-degree heat shatters World Series record

The heat on the West Coast actually broke a record at Dodger Stadium last night 103 degrees for game one of the World Series temperatures today could hit a 101. On the East Coast of the radar showing a line of storms stretching from Long Island to Maine were damaging winds have been reported. And to the south and you look at those powerful storms that moved through South Carolina this week one man bracing as this tornado approached his car. He was not injured. Nearly half a dozen twisters reported in that area.

