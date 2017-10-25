103-degree heat shatters World Series record

More
The heat is on in Los Angeles, and it has little to do with Game 1 of the World Series.
0:38 | 10/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 103-degree heat shatters World Series record
The heat on the West Coast actually broke a record at Dodger Stadium last night 103 degrees for game one of the World Series temperatures today could hit a 101. On the East Coast of the radar showing a line of storms stretching from Long Island to Maine were damaging winds have been reported. And to the south and you look at those powerful storms that moved through South Carolina this week one man bracing as this tornado approached his car. He was not injured. Nearly half a dozen twisters reported in that area.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50702768,"title":"103-degree heat shatters World Series record","duration":"0:38","description":"The heat is on in Los Angeles, and it has little to do with Game 1 of the World Series.","url":"/US/video/103-degree-heat-shatters-world-series-record-50702768","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.