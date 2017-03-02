Transcript for 11 Arrested After Protesting Conservative Speaker at NYU

Loving people arrested during a protest at New York University. About 100 people turned out to block an appearance by right wing comedian and vice media co chair or co-founder. Yemeni make in this. He was there to address the school's Republicans are most protesters were stopped. At the door by the NYPD but some got inside traded insults with Macinnis before. He stormed off.

