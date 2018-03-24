Transcript for 11-year-old girl gives passionate speech at March for Our Lives

My name is Naomi and letting you done. Yeah I think credit and a lot and it Allen he's going to fourteen. We love. We lot got eighteen minutes adding minutes on the current and Hankton. An African American was the victim of gun bans and excellent Alabama after the accident shaving. I am here today to represent pioneering time. I am here today to represent had yet Pendleton. I am here today 10% to Hannah Thompson. Alleged sixteen was shot dead in her home here in Washington DC. I am here today to bring knowledge and represent the academic grounds these stories don't make the front page of every national. He's sorry. Evening news. I've every ten African American women who have been victims of gun bans. Recently yeah thanks and senate I think beautiful grounds. It is my privilege to be here today I am indeed Philip Redlands my voice has been Karen. I'm here to acknowledge their stories Tuesday and that it to say their names because I can't. And I was asked to. Good but. These names of these black girls and women have been just numbers. I'm just saying never again think those girls sale. Everyone should value that cast him. And I am too young to have he's got some man. And a tool of some nameless and don't. And I might still be eleven. And he might still be an elementary school but we know. We know like people for every man in the know what is right and wrong. That we stand in the shadow of the capital and we now. We have seven short years until we still have the right to. Yeah eighth honor them. I had to Toni Morrison. And above you want to read but it hasn't been written yet he not be the one to write it. Okay. Do you. I believe in killing me and telling this story and I told. I'm handing out the women of color remaining at this of course every indignation. Stands at 80000 women I never got. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.