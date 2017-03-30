Transcript for At least 13 dead, 3 injured in Texas church bus crash

Made southwest Texas investigators are looking into a deadly head on crash at least thirteen members of the church were killed when their van collided with a pickup truck. The truck's driver and another person in the van were also injured a witness who was behind one of the vehicles reportedly noticed reckless driving before the incident. Church members gathering as news of the crash started to spread. Lift us up lifts this church lift the people on the bus with their families up. And even the driver of the other car you know I don't know what happened to him or her the sex handling up to. The prayers of the church members there and other church who will have counselors available today to comfort those. Who are grieving.

