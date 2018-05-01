Transcript for 13-year-old dies, 35 others sickened in NJ carbon monoxide poisoning

No word of this morning on what led to the carbon monoxide poisoning. That killed a thirteen year old girl and and injured dozens of other people. Who re in an apartment building in New Jersey officials say there were no working carbon monoxide detectors inside the apartments on Fayette street. Missiles in person am boy. Firefighters and police officers rushed there last night after reports of several people feeling light headed and some passing out first responders started knocking on doors frantically telling residents get out of the building as quickly as possible. We immediately knew that there was it was some sort of toxin that was taken everyone over we know that we put ourselves in danger that's that's that's our job that's what we need to do to get people out there went into her unit and they were like telling them yet to get out and I can't say get another minute. The thirteen year old girl was among several people who fell. Unconscious she died at the hospital. Three others including a teenage boy. Remain in critical condition this morning several first responders were among the nearly three dozen people who were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.