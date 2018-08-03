Transcript for 17-year-old student killed in shooting at Alabama high school: Police

In the meantime now breaking overnight we're getting some new details about that deadly shooting at a high school in Birmingham Alabama. Police are trying to determine exactly what happened around dismissal time yesterday a teenage girl was killed. And another teenager a boy was wounded he's already been released from the hospital the gun involved. Has been recovered reports say seventeen year old Cortland Arrington was a seventeen year old who died. She was set to graduate this spring and had been accepted to college. Friends say she hoped to be commoners.

