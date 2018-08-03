17-year-old student killed in shooting at Alabama high school: Police

More
A shooting at an Alabama high school Wednesday afternoon has left a 17-year-old female student dead and a 17-year-old male student injured, according to police.
0:28 | 03/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 17-year-old student killed in shooting at Alabama high school: Police
In the meantime now breaking overnight we're getting some new details about that deadly shooting at a high school in Birmingham Alabama. Police are trying to determine exactly what happened around dismissal time yesterday a teenage girl was killed. And another teenager a boy was wounded he's already been released from the hospital the gun involved. Has been recovered reports say seventeen year old Cortland Arrington was a seventeen year old who died. She was set to graduate this spring and had been accepted to college. Friends say she hoped to be commoners.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53603929,"title":"17-year-old student killed in shooting at Alabama high school: Police","duration":"0:28","description":"A shooting at an Alabama high school Wednesday afternoon has left a 17-year-old female student dead and a 17-year-old male student injured, according to police.","url":"/US/video/17-year-student-killed-shooting-alabama-high-school-53603929","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.