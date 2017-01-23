Transcript for 19 Dead Over 48 Hours as Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in the South

We begin with the rising death tall and that south east as severe storms spawned several tornadoes first let's take a look at the radar right now you can see the powerful storm system stretching from South Florida. To North Carolina overnight tornado warnings posted for Miami Dade County as well as down to the Florida Keys. There have been 28 reported tornados since Saturday nineteen people are dead in Mississippi and in Georgia and video of the damage here. And Cook County Georgia and it's not just the southeast getting hit with severe weather. Concerns a flash flooding and mudslides in California this video giant car being swept away in Santa Clara read dramatic images this morning from both co. Severe weather slamming the south. This morning the storms hitting Florida downing trees and knocking out power. In a deal Georgia debris strewn everywhere after a tornado strike. The remains of what were once family homes at least seven people killed in the small town alone ABC's GO Benitez arriving there over night. This is one of the hard hit areas here in southern Georgia one of many places right now that we learn. Have been hard hit and just take a look. Behind me we have these giant trees toppled over this really is the only spot we were able to settle for camera. Because there are still a search and rescue effort under way in this area. This new video in Louisiana near the Texas border showing homes ripped apart. A tornado tore through here packing a 135. Mile an hour winds. Didn't argue Ryan Blair AM. On the West Coast growing concerns about mudslides in Southern California this wall of water rushing down a hillside. Fuel industry in all the years I've been here this is way worse than anything I've seen. Flash flood near the cajon pass trapping these people in a pickup truck both pulled to safety. With the help from firefighters and a raft. And massive waves more than thirty feet high in Monterey Bay breaking apart this historic ship here's what they assess Palo Alto used to look like. The World War I vessel built into the pier the powerful waves flipping it over and separating the stern for the rest of the ship. And those storms are still on the move mile much of the northeast is bracing for those powerful storms later today and there's more rain and snow for Southern California.

