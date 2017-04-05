May 5, 1961: Alan Shepard becomes the first U.S. astronaut in space

In 1961, Shepard made the first manned Project Mercury flight for NASA.
Transcript for May 5, 1961: Alan Shepard becomes the first U.S. astronaut in space
Okay could go back. The oh about. The. Was the wife of astronaut Alan America's first man in space I'm bill Fidel with a special report on project Mercury. In a span of fifteen minutes today Alan Shepard became a national hero and the country's faltering prestige received very strong booster shot. Everything inside that if you're jewels Bergman thought half on that picked an apple. I wish good I'm America's triumph. Began today in the hot humid darkness of the night at Cape Canaveral. Shortly after 1 AM he was awake and showered shaved and hopefully we know no eggs for breakfast than men rented. A doorway above and beyond Bernard hangar here at Cape Canaveral and up through the doorway and power on November and they did they believe are very man in very good government dining program they've really primed up the ladder and into the they can not go along didn't. And I'm 876. I mean. To. Arm. Ignition.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

