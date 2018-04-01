-
Now Playing: Wives of Waco: Women describe being chosen by David Koresh
-
Now Playing: Who were David Koresh and the Branch Davidians?: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Child survivors of Branch Davidian group recall life under David Koresh
-
Now Playing: What it was like to be a Branch Davidian under leader David Koresh
-
Now Playing: Waco siege survivors speak out nearly 25 years later
-
Now Playing: Memphis lake becomes makeshift hockey rink
-
Now Playing: Fire truck drives through flooded Boston street
-
Now Playing: Why federal agents began investigating the Branch Davidians: Part 3
-
Now Playing: David Koresh and his multiple 'wives' of Waco: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Inside the 1993 shootout between federal agents, Branch Davidians: Part 4
-
Now Playing: 'We just survived a raid with the government and I'm still alive': Part 5
-
Now Playing: What was happening inside Brand Davidians' compound during standoff: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Branch Davidians began releasing children during 1993 standoff: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Motel 6 accused of giving guest info to ICE
-
Now Playing: 'The Briefing Room': 'Fire and Fury' source speaks out
-
Now Playing: Murder suspect fabricated story to help with horror film plot, lawyer says
-
Now Playing: Icy waters splash over sea wall in parts of Massachusetts
-
Now Playing: Savannah residents see most snowfall since 1989
-
Now Playing: Why is this storm a 'bomb cyclone?'