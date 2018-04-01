"God would tell him which one," Dana Okimoto, a former wife of Koresh, told ABC News. "That's how each woman thought... 'I was chosen this time.'"

Former followers describe their first impressions of Koresh and what restrictions he put on their lives once he took over the apocalyptic religious sect.

Joann, who was a child in the apocalyptic religious sect, said, "There's nothing that you could do right, is how I felt as a kid."

What it was like to be a Branch Davidian under leader David Koresh

As a member of the apocalyptic religious sect, women couldn't wear makeup and members were told not to eat certain foods.