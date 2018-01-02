Transcript for 2nd teen in Slender Man case to remain in institutional care for 40 years

And a major new headline breaking in the slender man case tonight fifteen year old Morgan guys are sentenced in Wisconsin today of forty years and mental institution. For stabbing her twelve year old friend nineteen times leaving her for dead in the woods a 2014. Morgan and her friend and Isa wire claiming they were trying to appease the fictional character slender man who they learned of on the Internet. Why are already sentenced to 25 years in a mental health facility.

