-
Now Playing: Quick-thinking gymnastics coach saves teen from breaking neck
-
Now Playing: Community raises $5K to buy school bus driver Super Bowl LII tickets
-
Now Playing: A smartphone charger burst into flames on a Russian flight just after it landed.
-
Now Playing: Investigation sought after Nashville mayor admits to affair with head of security
-
Now Playing: Bitter winter blast heading to the East Coast
-
Now Playing: White House communications director Hope Hicks under increased scrutiny
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old girl may have been behind double shooting at middle school: Police
-
Now Playing: 2nd teen in Slender Man case to remain in institutional care for 40 years
-
Now Playing: Witnesses report 'issues' at crossing in Amtrak accident, NTSB says
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: YouTube star Logan Paul vows to 'learn from' suicide video backlash
-
Now Playing: Laila Ali on boxing success, motherhood and Kaepernick's protest
-
Now Playing: Meet 11-year-old football sensation being sought after by college recruiters
-
Now Playing: 2 teens shot at Los Angeles middle school, 1 suspect in custody: Officials
-
Now Playing: 'Slender Man' case: Moms on visiting daughters who tried to kill classmate
-
Now Playing: Sheriff's deputy on leave after allegedly kicking, punching suspect
-
Now Playing: Chance the Rapper surprises Chicago 5th graders during their coding class
-
Now Playing: 6 recent Amtrak derailments
-
Now Playing: Man dies weeks after hitting $1M lottery payday
-
Now Playing: Most popular winning game day food delivery orders
-
Now Playing: White House communications director under fire