Transcript for 70-year-old woman suspected in theft from former business partner

Yes sort you know look like a drug deal Duluth police say just behind the calming fountain at the park village shopping senator two cars backed up to each other. A deal for twenty pounds it didn't sing in the works park sort of next to each other with us upscale. And the middle the victim told police he didn't know the woman who had called him up responding to a Korean newspaper Brad. But he thought she was a legitimate customer. In reality authorities say she was an accomplice to this woman seventy year old young Suk Lee went engines and was being taken out and and Wayne. He then went into the suspect's vehicle is the accomplice distracted the victim. Police say surveillance video showed Lee getting out of a nearby car and then driving away with the accomplice in her car. Stealing the eight bags of Jensen. The victim Angus back in his car and then chases them throughout the parking lot. It looked you know sort of like you know little chased a police chase but militants sit citizens are. Investigators say because of surveillance video they're able to get a tag number from the getaway car and link it to Lee they've issued a theft warrant for the seventy year old Duluth woman. But they say she's a board of police every time they've gone to a roster. You leave she's there are here. We believes it is. So. She could just come forward.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.