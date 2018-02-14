Transcript for 84-year-old UConn professor found dead, wife charged with murder

Doctor the University of Connecticut killed and this afternoon his wife. Is in custody Linda cassette of the Ghazi. Was arraigned on a murder charge or a body of her husband was found wrapped up in his home in Burlington last week. But police did a wellness check investigators say he may have been dead since June 1000000 a Broadway actor who once starred in mama and the has been nabbed an up prostitution ring. In Florida Naples police say 53 year old Patrick ball offered an undercover officer money in exchange for sexual acts. Ball also appeared in TV shows like Gossip Girl and the good life. Five other men were also taken into custody among them a judge and a past.

