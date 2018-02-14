-
Now Playing: Mardi Gras shootings leave 3 dead, several injured in New Orleans
-
Now Playing: Rain, snow moving into West while flooding poses threat in East
-
Now Playing: Passengers recall 'horrible' moment when United plane engine fell apart in midair
-
Now Playing: Dash cam video shows man throwing stolen goods out of vehicle
-
Now Playing: 3 Applebee's employees fired after African-American women claim they were profiled
-
Now Playing: NSA investigates reports of shooting near its headquarters
-
Now Playing: Hammerhead shark dragged to shore by beachgoers may die, expert says
-
Now Playing: 84-year-old UConn professor found dead, wife charged with murder
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old girl missing after intruder beats mom
-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg: In a minute
-
Now Playing: Couple renews vows atop Empire State Building
-
Now Playing: Chicago police commander fatally shot on duty
-
Now Playing: Footage shows deputies using stun gun on man who later died
-
Now Playing: No serious injuries after Southwest jet catches fire
-
Now Playing: Southwest storm bringing snow to Rockies, rain to Arizona, New Mexico
-
Now Playing: Former MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza arrested with over 44 pounds of cocaine
-
Now Playing: Undocumented dad can stay in US after taking refuge in church to avoid deportation, ICE says
-
Now Playing: 'My gas pedal is stuck' man tells 911 as he barrels down interstate at nearly 100 mph
-
Now Playing: Villacis Sisters: Why can't the country continue to invest in us?
-
Now Playing: Murder suspect alleges teen girl put ad on Craigslist for a hit man to kill her