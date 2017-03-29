911 call released of teen burglary suspects who were shot and killed by homeowner's son

More
Zach Peters, the son of the homeowner, called 911 to report that people had broken into his home and that he'd shot them in the kitchen area with an AR-15 rifle.
0:59 | 03/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 911 call released of teen burglary suspects who were shot and killed by homeowner's son

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46454207,"title":"911 call released of teen burglary suspects who were shot and killed by homeowner's son","duration":"0:59","description":"Zach Peters, the son of the homeowner, called 911 to report that people had broken into his home and that he'd shot them in the kitchen area with an AR-15 rifle. ","url":"/US/video/911-call-released-teen-burglary-suspects-shot-killed-46454207","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.