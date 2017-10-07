Transcript for Aboard the Navy's newest $12B aircraft carrier

We are all I came aboard at the navy's rant you ship the latest ship. That is it here in them but they did I've ever you're honest with hacked to was going to tell us all about. What will be the USS cooler but but. Tell us about this latest animal and exit. Different from other US navy. Aircraft carriers well. When the USS Nimitz was built. That was the first Nimitz class aircraft care that was way back in the late sixties. And every aircraft here that we have up until the Ford has been in Nimitz class aircraft carrier. Forty years has gone by since the Nimitz came around and so we're now at a point where we need to update that technology and show. This is the next generation aircraft carrier. The USS Gerald. 21 century when it comes to aircraft carrier designed to this is the first. New design an aircraft carrier in more than forty years and it really is state of the art ship. July it'll be commission it'll be ready to set sail with about what to more than 101000 sailors on board here. We saw other living quarters which our below last. With aircraft went aircraft above us. It doesn't really need need ship we we just got like the greatest or rituals they are so you so it to you it's a boy but. Tell us about the living quarters here they're very different compared to other US navy ships. So first real quickly on the 22 of July Susan Ford bales. The daughter of president Gerald Ford we'll take that ceremonial bottle it shall crack it against the ship and she will commission. USS Gerald. USS. Gerald. Really feel much more comfortable on this ship as opposed to other. At Nimitz class aircraft carriers for example. And Nimitz class aircraft yours it's not unusual for sailors to be sleeping and living. In an area with a hundred plus sailors that's a lot of people snoring and listening to their music and all of that stop. But on Gerald. 2530. People so it's much war. Can find it much more comfortable for them. Plus every living space now here as what we call ahead or at bathroom connected to it should no longer do you have to in the middle of the night put on your bathroom your talent your shower shoes and then wandered down a hallway you find the nearest restroom. On fort he got one right connected to where you live and all of them or gender neutral. So if we find that in the next thing she deploys we've got more males are more females and we need to switch. All of the living spaces on board are completely that they can flip flop between male and female. And we're standing right now is is that the flight this is where aircrafts would take off right. And on the Nimitz class carrier and as well as the fort last year you can launch aircraft that every thirty seconds you can wing aircraft every 45 seconds out. We are just three acres of sovereign American territory the quite honestly more busy day and look war he had JFK this is a busy place. We're standing on at the tell us a little bit about the Iowa and I've heard a lot about this island and it being the most distinct feature. Here on what will be the US a sport right. This is gonna go back to all you nerds out there knowing each Iraqis but if you think about that when that he. The US at the enterprise to Starship Enterprise was left in the movie rapid climb. And then at the end of the movie they showed that new enterprise it looked so radically different from the first went. That's exactly what we have from the Nimitz class which is parked right next whiskers he had Dwight. Shoot that Ford plant it looks very much different one of those biggest differences you'll see is the eyewitness at the super structure that's right behind us. That is a 140 feet. For over. That what you find on the Nimitz class aircraft here on capitol right exactly what to an ample room he'll apparently to the ballot which yet. She went much further back and that allows us July have more space on the flight deck operate. And what we're hoping is that we get out we start watching a recovering aircraft. Were expecting this seat. The possibly get up to 25%. More sorties on a four class period and a Nimitz class here. Why does that look why do we need this obviously you know times are changing missions are changing but a little bit about why. This ship was so necessary after about forty years too soon to be commissions. Well I mean there's a lot of great power competition going on in the world today with the Chinese with the Russians and so we need to maintain our naval superiority it's seat. So that weekend I can control the battle space and control the environment. And Shula and defend the international waters around the world making sure that international waters remain international and if we don't update or technology. And we're gonna fall behind. Competition out there and we're back ago is only only time would tell. So it's it's important to maintain. Our superiority. It's a couple of things that we have on Ford that that maintains that superiority is that we that we launch recovery aircraft. Whether it be with be in malls or the electromagnetic launch systems which is basically the same technology if you go to your local amusement park and you take off in your roller coaster ride. That's the kind of technology that we're using onboard this yet. On a Nimitz class aircraft here using stream scheme dreading catapult the steam comes up like you see in top gun and slow motion that films. We don't have that all important film directors would probably not like shooting movies on here is there's new steam coming up there's new drama. But we are better able to launch and recover aircraft using. And this ship took about six to seven years to build so it took quite some time millions of hours of manpower. Tell us about the eat the trials like Howell. June oh. The sailors and those who built this ship legal about testing it's a mixture that it's it's ready to go. You know it's no different then. At car manufacturer. That they're gonna build a car a before they send it to the dealerships we're gonna take it out on the roads and they're gonna have what they call builder's trials well that's what we have with our ships. Leadership is built the builder in that this case it's Huntington Ingalls who built this magnificent ship. Huntington Ingalls is gonna take it out with sailors on board and they're gonna do what we call acceptance trials I'm sorry builders trial to see if everything works as it was designed. Once they bring it back and they say okay we need to fix this in this in this Kate now navy we're gonna take it back out to sea again we're gonna do acceptance trials. And on that second time that exceed the navy's gonna say whom do we accept this ship. Is that correct everything or do we say no builder we need you to fix other things. And sell like Gerald. But and she went shepherds wise. That's go exactly how she did. RA NTELOS you are out there or where these builders trial to happen. They went wonderfully calm so when we take a nation that Whitman was saying it's it's basically that's driving it horrible for your mind. And we test a lot of the major systems we wanted to make sure we could get through the water wouldn't make sure we can maneuver we wanted to make sure that a lot of the major systems actually did what they were supposed to do. And I actually it was beautiful. Bomb the living conditions were great. I was on the USS George H. W. Bush before coming home or Ford and let me take a world of difference. Things that they'll do is called high speed turns when they want outlined yes it is. And I'm gonna let him tell you about that. It's been there is what we do as we rebuild the ship up to full speed and then we tell the whole indigo hard left in the art right. And I'm I'm sure we can you can find manager some some pictures of the ship has returns. But you'll see an aircraft carrier keep in mind the ship is about 1092 feet long. And you'll see it. You like this before snide asides the further help in the Sunderland at York it's like you're walking on the walls. It's a really really interesting experience you've ever had a chance it. Time you're here as aren't flying from from this ship it is specifically testing out. Turns maneuvering exit that correct correct we don't ever craft on board when we do that frankly would be an interest to do this returns with aircraft on the back. It's builder's trials and except Charles were there strictly test shouldn't make for the ship could do what it's supposed to. That's quite some time to plan exited to build the ship to put it together still tell us how soon after. The commissioning on July 2 when it's official US export house after that. Do you guys set sail for six to seven months however long it. Well. Her deployment and that would be the plane when she's under way for six or seven months we usually aim for a seven month deployment. That's still yet to be determined. I'm right now we're looking at these shipping fully operational. And ready to be able to deploy right around 20/20 so we still have a few years left testing the year the ship. Making sure all the systems are operational and ready to go I'm so we're looking at right around her first deployment. Still several years down the line. And it pulls out here it is ingested feed them company that that constructed this ship there are also ciller's that are working hand in hand with. With those those folks bits of build the ship in and make sure its operations. For the most part the ship has now been handed over an eighty builders Johansson resembled the kept. Working in fine tuning some of the system right now a lot of the sailors are the ones who were the subject matter experts. Even when she was in the yard being built we can't sailors on board and said there are some sailors have been onboard that ship. For three years now who helped to build these systems and to be honest they are just as much capital. We'll tackle technical experts as the guys who from Huntington Ingalls who helped design. I love being up here at the flight that look this is just beautiful my favorite part by. At my second here part was that captaincy where he sits and he's able to see everything ahead of him right up there. At about that in name and street hasn't interactions with the captain and in line all the bits that are at your readiness at. Tell us about that and what exactly takes place from right up there from that island. Well take it. The captain is actually waiting for us over the did you outlet that. But I will say that the bridge team is up there and they they do a spectacular job of navigating this ship in getting from point a to point B safely. With all of their sailors oh it that the captain the captain can answer that question. Acting as much for your time outs to separate think you. We headed our and it's out of the captain and get more information about this awesome awesome US navy ship soon to be the USS port thanks for watching.

