Adults stop teens accused of stealing car with guns

An Ohio woman, her son and another man chased down the teens.
0:54 | 03/06/18

Transcript for Adults stop teens accused of stealing car with guns
Danger violence and an arrest there was a gun according to lead to fourteen year old boy did have its but the adults who were after them did. The boy told police their friends picked them up and up round prize. The moments following work your field. The teams play three adults came in two different vehicles and accuse them of stealing the brown car. Held them at gun point he considered one of the men fired a shot at them so they took off. A wild chase ensued from Cleveland streets the brown car jumped the curb and slammed in to a town house. That their friends got out Abreu with two teams left behind want to deal. Taking out light poles along the way of actually the car broke down. By then police say the chasing that don't start up to the boys threw them to the ground ball that. Both in the fraud and deliberate appear to pulleys.

