Transcript for Is affirmative action discriminatory?

Apparently Jeff sessions justice department is starting a new civil rights movement investigating whether affirmative actions in college's discriminate against white students and using the money from the civil rights division to do it. Is affirmative action racist against white people? No. There was a systemic racism that remains in this country and if we want to catch up from decades of people not playing on a fair ground you have to do this to allow diversity. It benefits everyone to have diverse communities and you're talking about college campuses. They're taking it from the civil rights division is so disturbing to me. They're making a statement aren't they? They're making a statement about the values of this administration. Yeah. I struggle with this and I even mentioned to sunny before that I struggle with how to talk about it because I'm not a minority race and -- We did do that 23 and me on the show. That's true. And you have some -- When people look at me the assumption is okay, this is a white girl about to make -- I get it. That's what I lk like. I remember growing up with an Asian American friend and she came from a very poor family and I had many people around me that were from very poor families that happened to be white, Asian, whatever, they weren't African-American, they weren't hispanic and they weren't privy to some of these affirmative action conditions that would enable them to get what they felt was more of a priority treatment or what not. I remember having to sit with myself and say is someone's race a morally justifiable reason to give them a benefit over another person? I personally struggle with that and it's a hard conversation to have. But tell me, like talk to me, sunny from a legal perspective, why is it okay? What do you say to a poor white kid? What do you say? First of all, I need to stop you. You know that affirmative action was for women. Yes. Because women weren't accepted. I do. And it was for Asian folks and folks of different -- it wasn't just black people. Let's be clear about that. So if your friend didn't know that she was part of who affirmative action was for, then that was -- that's her loss because affirmative action was to make sure women got the ability to go to the colleges they wanted to go to, that maybe weren't women friendly. Yeah. As far as people of color, because the discrimination was so extensive that we had to make colleges just for black people so we could go to college -- Right. -- You know, so that the schools that maybe other folks wanted to go to you couldn't get in because you -- also, if you were jewish you had an issue getting into schools. So this -- you know, this was about taking a system that seemed only to work for one group, white men, that's what seemed to work for, and say this is no longer acceptable. We have to open it up. So a lot of people benefitted from affirmative action but the only people anyone ever talks about because it's easier to get pissed off about us getting something that people think we shouldn't be getting is to say you know, black folks benefits. Everybody benefitted. I hear that point. I hear that's personally from a historical perspective. But you feel that in today's world that still needs to exist? Tell me why. I want to hear. Well, do you really think that the playing field is even? No. But I also don't -- Wait. No. I also don't think it's even for privileged white people versus poor white folks that come from a neighborhood. I don't think that's an even playing field. There is a difference between poverty and -- That's what I -- I think that the white student from appalachia should benefit and they are. Yes. They are part of it. It's financial also. So you know, the question we all need to ask ourselves which is I think the question that Sara was posing, are we at this evil playing field? Are we where we want to be as a society and I think the resounding question is no. No. That's why you still need the affirmative action and the supreme court made it clear that it's a wholistic approach that the universities are looking at. They're looking at poverty and diversity. And that's a myth. Go ahead babe. I was going to say I think we're in a period in history that we have to be very vigilant because there are all sorts of civil rights going on this administration. For example they attacked sexual assaults on campuses. They don't think that's an issue. Transgenders in the military. We heard that last week about how they suddenly want to discriminate against soldiers who are transgender. Access to voting. I mean the voter id laws. Making old people who don't drive show a picture id. They don't have a picture id. Discrimination protections for gay employees. This came out this week. What is happening is there seems to be a systemic eroding of civil rights that we have been working for since World War II. What comes to mind is when we look at our representatives in the government and we say when we look at people that address the health care, this was a roomful of white men. Until our representation is reelective of our population. We haven't caught up yet. When you look at women in an executive position, until we could play catchup for what we have done as the nation for centuries, we set them back. It's time to bring people forward. Women -- you know, listen, remember -- I say remember but you won't because you weren't born. But the women's movement, one of the issues about the women's movement was they said listen, we want this ceiling broken. We've been working our behinds off. First of all, to be a woman and to get a credit card if you weren't married was difficult. To be a woman and get anything on your own -- To vote. -- To just -- That was in the '60s. I'm just talking about the '60s but to be able to get anything going, that's part of the reason women said enough is enough. Also women in the work force. You had women in the work force but they had to act like they were dudes. And certain jobs available for them. And not making as much money as men. I think president Obama said it the best. We're a country that can't guarantee outcomes but we can guarantee an equal shot and we need to guarantee that equal shot. The way you're describing it sounds like when you talk about a wholistic approach, I agree with you but I feel like when this debate happens immediately and through it all it becomes about race and it's not. That's why I'm saying. Right. That's why I was asking you. Go ahead joy. I was going to say this country is based on systemic racism starting with slavery. That has to be addressed. It's in the process of being addressed. The easiest way to upset -- It's never going to be equal until that is addressed and that's what affirmative action tries to do. There is ways to upset white people is to say black teenage girls are wasting money on welfare. That gets people all riled up. You say oh, it's just black people who went and took the easy way and got affirmative -- the minute you make it about race, they don't have to -- yes. They don't have to actually tell you what's really going on, you know, because if you're trying to make your point, that's the starting place for most people. But I think lots of people have actually done their homework about affirmative action. No question. And realize that -- 55% of white people that were -- what -- that are polled were in favor of affirmative action. Granted 84% of black people were in favor but the majority of Americans understand that the playing field is not level. And that's the question. 54%. A lot of those folks benefitted. Are women. Are white women. It benefitted those who were being left behind. Why is it we can have this conversation though and it's so hard for politicians to do? We'll be right back.

