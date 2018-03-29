Afghan and U.S. special operations forces kill ISIS leader in night raid

The Department of Defense released video showing Afghan and U.S. special operations forces conducting a nighttime raid in the village of Mughul, Afghanistan earlier this week.
0:23 | 03/29/18

