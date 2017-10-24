Airport damaged after tornado touches down in North Carolina More Two hangars and several aircraft were damaged at Hickory Regional Airport in North Carolina after a tornado touched down, officials said. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Airport damaged after tornado touches down in North Carolina This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Tornadoes wreak havoc across the South

