Alaska man celebrating his birthday pulls kayaker to safety More A man who was celebrating his 33rd birthday ended up rescuing a kayaker who became trapped in powerful whitewater rapids in Alaska. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Alaska man celebrating his birthday pulls kayaker to safety This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Life or death situation in Alaskan waters

Now Playing: Alaska man celebrating his birthday pulls kayaker to safety

Now Playing: Fiery crash snarls traffic in Kansas City, Missouri

Now Playing: A new class action lawsuit targets robocalls

Now Playing: Gert may cause rip currents along Northeast coast

Now Playing: Crew members on Jet Blue flights sickened

Now Playing: More details emerge about the man charged with Heather Heyer's murder

Now Playing: Charlottesville holds memorial service for woman killed in car ramming

Now Playing: What this mom does when her kid naps too late

Now Playing: New park honors 8-year-old killed in Boston Marathon bombing

Now Playing: Photographer helps find homes for foster puppies with newborn-style photo shoot

Now Playing: Couple with 37 great-grandchildren celebrate 75 years of marriage

Now Playing: 5 missing after report of downed Army helicopter off Hawaii

Now Playing: Teacher raises money to buy 1,000 eclipse glasses for entire school

Now Playing: Charlottesville teachers sing 'Lean on Me' after violence

Now Playing: Boss of woman killed in Charlottesville: She was sharp

Now Playing: Mother of woman killed in Charlottesville: 'This is just the beginning of Heather's legacy'

Now Playing: Father of woman killed in Charlottesville: 'She wanted to put down hate'

Now Playing: How to take the perfect photo of the eclipse with your smartphone

Now Playing: $3 million lawsuit filed against organizers of Charlottesville white nationalist rally Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49264073,"title":"Alaska man celebrating his birthday pulls kayaker to safety","duration":"0:57","description":"A man who was celebrating his 33rd birthday ended up rescuing a kayaker who became trapped in powerful whitewater rapids in Alaska.","url":"/US/video/alaska-man-celebrating-birthday-pulls-kayaker-safety-49264073","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}