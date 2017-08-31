Transcript for Alex Rodriguez to people affected by Hurricane Harvey: 'You're not alone, we're here to help'

OK a rag. Good morning I was trying to find somebody who wasn't on the phone right now something we're actually speaking live with all of our viewers on FaceBook and YouTube. So we'll just to thank you first of all for being here early in the morning wires. It's my pleasure and it is Conan been on fire we've beginning cost them. Everywhere from California to New York Virginia and Charleston everybody's doing such a great job of umps have been. It's amazing we've already razor from one point three million actress found out while completely. But these but they've been giving you have a button monarchies that people actually don't eat right here. Let's talk a little bit about why this important yelling at you but obviously they know you from right here in New York City the Yankees that he played for the Texas ranks not too far from Houston. I'm sure that you know fellow players friends who are in that area and have seen some of these flights person. Yet united in Texas for thirty years I've been doing business in Texas for over fifteen years. In I ain't. I went through changes in 92 in Miami being a Floridians and it wiped out our whole entire school. And we had to piece it together one step at a time it was devastating it was hard. And almost like my entire house. Well we came back stronger than ever we actually ended up winning the championship next year. So we rebuild I'm sure he's gonna rebuild have a lot of friends on Houston's. You know to see years beautiful boy Danielle. Jay mean Michael have been touched them all week they're going through horrific time. We're here today we Brady raise one point three million and hope and we have a lot more and that's going to. Some young boys who want to be like human maker you know how Lufkin Texas with just two hours outside Houston they just became the world champs negative they think they. Raised there I guess there's this strength. As many people in the Houston area were just devastated they got a little more hits but they got there and they they beat North Carolina. But what would you say to some of the folks who might be watching right now that that friends and family there. About the resiliency and like you said you've been through something similar to this but what does it take in terms of the human will to just know it's gonna be all right. Yeah that's a great question you know first congrats to that great young team and -- great thing about sports brings. Team and more proud brings people together but again like we did in 92. Say it one step at a time. You're not alone we're here to help. Moment like this is great because it brings people together and taxes are very patriotic. Stay they have big hopes big dreams they character. And where you're not alone we're here to help Houston will be back in you to rebuild. Bradley can't be doing nothing so much for being here that you for those beautiful words. We really they stand are your phone's going to be on fire again is that if it's not up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.