Transcript for Alleged driver in Charlottesville rally violence charged with first-degree murder

Suspect in that deadly car attack in Charlottesville Virginia last summer is now facing a first degree murder charge James feels a self described neo Nazi. Accused of driving his vehicle into a crowd of counter protesters. During that rally by white supremacists had a higher died during the attack 35 others were injured. A firefighter has now died in the line of duty battling that massive fire in Southern California 32 year old Corey Iverson. I was with cal fire San Diego for eight years. And is survived by a pregnant wife and two year old daughter. He was fighting the Thomas fire which is growing and threatening more towns in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. And that situation orders have now been issued for Fillmore and shifting winds. Are posing a new threat today. Just. Just an incredible guy a loving father. No loving husband and and you know today at the house we we went through all the ranges of emotion I think that you can go 311 of these tragedies occurred. And they entire family just spoke bow. You know why quarry. An accident review team will now investigate Iverson's death.

