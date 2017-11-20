Alleged drunk driver nearly hits officers

This harrowing video shows police officers in Fort Worth, Texas, narrowly escaping serious injury when an alleged drunk driver nearly crashed into them at top speed.
0:38 | 11/20/17

Comments
Transcript for Alleged drunk driver nearly hits officers
