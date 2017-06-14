Bernie Sanders says gunman volunteered on his presidential campaign

More
Bernie Sanders says he is "sickened by this despicable act."
1:14 | 06/14/17

Transcript for Bernie Sanders says gunman volunteered on his presidential campaign
Non president I have just been informed. That the alleged shooter at the Republican. Base will practice this morning. Is someone who apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign. I am sickened. By this despicable. Act. And let me be as Cleo is all right and be. Violence of any Klein is unacceptable in our society. And I condemn this action in the strongest possible. Terms. Real change can only come about. Through nonviolent action. And anything else. Runs. Count took so outlaw most deeply held American doubts. I know I speak for the entire country and saying that life hopes and press. Other representatives police congressional step. And the capitol police officers who were wounded. Make a quick and full recovery. I also want to thank the capital please put their heroic actions. To prevent for the whole. Back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":48035824,"title":"Bernie Sanders says gunman volunteered on his presidential campaign","duration":"1:14","description":"Bernie Sanders says he is \"sickened by this despicable act.\"","url":"/US/video/alleged-shooter-reportedly-volunteered-bernie-sanders-presidential-campaign-48035824","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
