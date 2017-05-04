Alligator and 16 babies walk through backyard

More
Alligator crossing! Watch an alligator and her 16 baby gators take a stroll through a backyard in Florida.
1:49 | 04/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alligator and 16 babies walk through backyard
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46602914,"title":"Alligator and 16 babies walk through backyard","duration":"1:49","description":"Alligator crossing! Watch an alligator and her 16 baby gators take a stroll through a backyard in Florida.","url":"/US/video/alligator-16-babies-walk-backyard-46602914","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.