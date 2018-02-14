Transcript for 3 Applebee's employees fired after African-American women claim they were profiled

The Applebee's restaurant chain is doing some damage control after an alleged incidents of racial profiling. Yet to African American women who were recording the incident had they Applebee's in Missouri. They were accused of eating there the previous day and leave saying without paying for their food. Of the restaurant's staff called police after server made that accusation. The woman said they had never eaten at that Applebee's before. This was part of the discussion that they had with the officer. Can't take our. And it ain't like. Role reversal here put yourself in much of the. Yeah I don't yet hello restaurant could not known as this is used posit that she's seen as lemon Vinnie yeah. Yeah. Just the road. Their challenges. Is that they allegedly paid your bill and leave them okay that's perfect. Not comeback album expert. Applebee's has fired the restaurant's manager a server and another employee because of that incident. The chain has also apologized and it is saying sorry directly as wealth to those women. A company statement says Applebee's doesn't tolerate racism bigotry or harassment. Of any nature.

