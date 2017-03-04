Transcript for April 4, 1968: President Johnson addresses the nation after death of Martin Luther King Jr.

My shocked and saddened by that brutal slaying tonight. Dr. Martin Luther King. I ask every citizen. To rejected body violence. That has struck Doctor King. Moved well. Nonviolent. I pray that has found a way. Can find comfort in the memory. Of he tried to do for the land. He loved so well. I have just conveyed. Seven. There's Johnson myself. Who is whether it is king. I'm know that every American of goodwill. Jointly and mourning the death of this outstanding leader. And then brave. Our Hayes and understanding throughout. This plan. We can achieve nothing. Lawlessness. I'm devise shipments. Among. The American people. It's only by joining together. I don't live working together. Can we can carry it to move toward equality. And world Belmont. Or all of our people. I hope that all Americans tonight. We'll charge their hard. As they ponder. This most tragic accident.

