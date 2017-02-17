Transcript for ARCHIVAL VIDEO: 45th anniversary of man's first landing on the moon

Finally tonight here our persons of the week where review 45 years ago this weekend on 125 million Americans were right in front of their TV watching this moment. July 20 1969. The number one song in the country was in the year 2525. Plays a who were never. Get to lives. When TV show socket to me. I left it. But on this date 45 years ago more than half a billion people across the world glued to their TV set and those famous words from Neil Armstrong. That's why I'm all program. But. I haven't we've prevailed. It right there with him Buzz Aldrin another American hero. Tonight he reveals to us above what we did you know starting with his nickname turns out it came from his sisters who when they were really young. Couldn't pronounce brother. I don't come out sir patent rather. You can maybe buzzer. Buzzer soon become buzz. In all these years later boast reveals that they actually put odds on their trip they knew they were truly risking their lives. What were the chances that you don't you're going to be able to successfully land on them. Good question so we figured it was by 60%. And we did. Not bad aborting the liftoff of breakfast of steak and eggs to three astronauts Neil Armstrong Michael Collins and buzz and walking to board their mission. The last flight test and might you know it let. He says he will never forget doubled and split on the moon. So I guess and of and with great. Confidence. He pumped up. And I. Quick make. And for all the boys and girls across America tonight a message to sort of wins. You'll find something that you have to really concentrate. They give it everything you've done. Everything you've done and so we choose buzz alters that Greek team.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.