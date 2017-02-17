Arizona man credits FaceTime with saving him from armed attack

Carson Jeffries dialed police when a call on the app revealed his friend hundreds of miles away was the victim of a home invasion.
Transcript for Arizona man credits FaceTime with saving him from armed attack
I get a knock at the door next thing trivial new Foreman with guns burst through the door of his Scottsdale apartment. They've and that. I have yeah in ballots hand his phone. That's because of the minute his nightmare began he was faced timing with an old friend. Out ground. This is Carson Jeffries he lives here in San Diego. At that moment he was here watching home invasion why. From hundreds of miles away talking George Scripps station in Phoenix Jeffrey says he sprang into action calling Scottsdale police. Being held gunpoint in his own house right now. Police surrounded the complex arresting these four on multiple felonies L it credits his phone and the quick thinking by his San Diego body. For saving his life of faith that's there and I are there.

