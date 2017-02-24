Transcript for Arrest made in 2005 disappearance of Georgia high school teacher

Meanwhile in Georgia police may have finally solved and nearly twelve year old cold case terror grin said with a high school teacher and seasons pageant contestant. Before she banished in 2005. Now police charged a man with murder police say a recent tip led them to new evidence and a suspect ABC's Steve Wilson Sami with the details. It was an unsolved mystery in the sound that made headlines across the country peregrine stand disappeared. The disappearance of thirty year old Tara grant's death what happened. Guitar she was a high school teacher and an experience beauty pageant contestant. In 2005 she went missing after watching a pageant and having dinner with friends more than a decade went by with no answers for her family. Mean you know wanted to turn. But this morning this man seen here in his first court appearance is now charged with murdering her. Authorities say that Ryan Alexander duke broke into her home in October of 2005. Robbed and killed the teacher with his bare hands. And then hid the body he has not yet entered a plea ST the sits on the ABC news Atlanta.

