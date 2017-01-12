Aspiring NY model found dead in Jamaica

Desiree Gibbon, 26, was found on the side of a road in Jamaica with her throat slashed.
0:46 | 12/01/17

Wings families traveling to Jamaica today after their 26 year old daughter was found murdered on the Caribbean island police say. Desiree give it was found on the side of the world with her throat slash Saturday. The aspiring model from Hollis was on the Caribbean island to visit family in hopefully find a job her mother says Deseret. Had friends in Jamaica but always and to be careful. She never traveled by herself. She did leave the hotel by herself she was left with somebody. And they would take the car servers that was provided by the hotel in the same driver would take them and drop them and bring them back. So far no arrests have been made the family is now hoping to try and bring her body back. To United States.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

