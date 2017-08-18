Transcript for August 1992: Fugitive white supremacist in standoff with police at remote Idaho cabin

In Naples Idaho about forty miles from the Canadian border federal marshals are surrounding the cabin. For a fugitive white supremacist name Randy Weaver is holed up with his family. A deputy US Marshall was killed during a standoff yesterday Weaver is wanted on federal weapons charges. The standoff between a man who was wanted by the FBI and a large number of federal agents. It's entered its sixth day the man has been holed up in a cabin in a remote section of Idaho with his wife three daughters and a friend. Two people of already died neither side seems ready to back down and ABC's Brian Rooney is there. Randy Weaver brought his family to the top of this mountain nine years ago because he wanted to be left alone. Now a force of 200 police federal agents and the National Guard have surrounded the house. Weaver is wanted on charges of selling two illegal sawed off shotguns to a federal and former. When authorities went to Weaver's house last week to arrest him a US Marshal and Weaver's thirteen year old son were killed in a brief shoot out. The FBI says they will not leave until Weaver and his friend Kevin Harris who lives with him are in custody. We continue to exhaust. Every available. Means. To resolve this matter. Without further harm to anyone. With all its wide open space northern Idaho has become home for a lot of people like Randy Weaver. Who want to be away from the problems of civilization. And from civilization itself. For some of these people even though he may have broken the law Weaver is a man to be admired. They consider it a threat when anyone lives outside the norm. And I think the system's got where it serves the power structures that the people. Most of us don't pay taxes most of us don't have jobs we live off the land we don't need the system. We can live without it. Weaver has also attracted the support of racist organizations. Yesterday five neo Nazis were arrested nearby and charged with carrying in a small arsenal of concealed weapons. Now the police and federal agents are waiting it out for fear of injuring Weaver's wife and three daughters. Not everyone who lives around here says Randy Weaver is in the right. But they say he has a right to live in peace and that none of this would've happened if federal authorities had just left him alone. Brian Rooney ABC news Naples Idaho. In Idaho today a verdict in the trial of two white separatists on a verdict that will come as a blow to federal agents. The two men were charged with murdering a deputy US Marshall during a shoot out in the Idaho mountains last summer. After twenty days of deliberation the jury found them not guilty. Here's ABC's Ron Claiborn. Kevin Harris walked out of the federal courthouse in Boise a free man. Acquitted along with a white separatist Randy Weaver. Of killing a federal Marshal going to see it Weaver's mountain cabin goes yeah. The government have prevented 56 witnesses and volumes of evidence but the defense did not put a single witness on the stand. It proves again that a jury if it has all the facts. The new justice in this country. At the trial prosecutors admitted they withheld information from defense lawyers and fabricated evidence. On the key issue of who shot first several government witnesses said it was the federal marshals. For the jury acquittal. In this case really reflects a conviction a conviction of the federal government for gross ineptitude in handling this case from the very beginning. Until it's it wasn't so much the evidence felt a lack of or. From condition Weaver was convicted of charges relating to it was failing to look here it is firearms trial remains in jail and could be sentenced to fifteen years. Still the government suffered a major blow when a case that bore remarkable similarities the original seed against the Branch Davidians in Waco Texas. And raised similar questions about the use of deadly force by federal agents. Ron Claiborne ABC news out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.