Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: IDF prepares Beirut strikes despite cease-fire push

The Israel Defense Forces continued its intense airstrike and ground campaigns in Gaza and in Lebanon, with Israeli attacks on targets nationwide including in the capital Beirut.

The strikes continue despite a cease-fire push fronted by President Joe Biden's White House as it prepares to hand power to President-elect Donald Trump.

Tensions also remain high between Israel and Iran after tit-for-tat long-range strikes in recent months and threats of further military action from both sides.