Australian woman fatally shot by police in Minneapolis after calling 911

A woman was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Saturday after she called 911 to report a possible assault near her home just before midnight, authorities said.
0:45 | 07/17/17

Transcript for Australian woman fatally shot by police in Minneapolis after calling 911
Minneapolis residents want answers after an Australian immigrants was shot and killed by police. There was a vigil last night for Justine Damon she was killed by police responding to possible assault near her home. Investigators say the officers in body cameras were not turned gone as is required in such encounters. Damon was reportedly engaged to be married next month. If Chicago is mourning the loss of dedicated community leader William Willie Cooper was among ten people shot to death over the weekend. Ten people shot to death in that city over the weekend. Gruber was gunned down less than a block away from the nonprofit that he ran. Police are searching for a suspect a nine year old boy was also killed by drive by shooting nearly forty others were injured. In a bloody weekend in Chicago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

