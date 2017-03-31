Authorities blow up boulder that was blocking traffic in Oregon

More
Officials in Oregon blew up a 12-foot, 200-ton boulder that was blocking Highway 138 east of the town of Glide.
0:45 | 03/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities blow up boulder that was blocking traffic in Oregon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46485872,"title":"Authorities blow up boulder that was blocking traffic in Oregon","duration":"0:45","description":"Officials in Oregon blew up a 12-foot, 200-ton boulder that was blocking Highway 138 east of the town of Glide.","url":"/US/video/authorities-blow-boulder-blocking-traffic-oregon-46485872","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.