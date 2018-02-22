Transcript for Authorities detail 2-year-old boy's gruesome murder

So yesterday in little deuce this little village neighborhood. Chicago police officers assigned to the tenth district responded. To a service called and disk and discover what can only be described. As to brutal and horrific slayings. Of two year old Mateo. While he was just an innocent kid whose trust and safety was betrayed. By the one man and he should never have to question. His father. 37 year old Rolando Ortiz. So based on the fact this offender confessed Constance gonna give you guys in more chronological. Banks of what colonel kind. The offender in a sense of the novel on Ortiz was at home when his two year old son Mateo. Defender was very frustrated that he could not sleep two year old baby was run around and is keeping him awake. Under grants to real in the kitchen and he holds them down and senator treason nights when he cuts the baby in the throat causing his death. And realize just kill assaults honestly makes a pretty weak attempt to cut his own wrists eventually revoked results in a couple of stitches to him. Have to realize he killed a baby found a guy respectful clothes he dumped out the clothes and he placed the baby in the back. Defender and an attempt to contact his wife at work pretty kick a holdover. If under context the white sister and he basically confesses to killing a baby over a phone. The wife's sister Mimi starts making phone calls account Texan fan when members who live on the first floor missed two flat building. And she's asking a few members to make sure go go upstairs and check and the baby because she still very confused upon what's going on of the tail. The two family members make to wait a second floor they find the baby in the garbage bag and we also know he offenders fleeing from the rest. These two family members immediately call my 11. Ambulance and police are dispatched. Our founder fleas on foot enters its current flees the scene she's not charged yet or work with our State's attorney's office at this time we do expect charges in the very near future.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.