Transcript for Authorities search for 4 missing men

A state police helicopter flew over a home run off foot tunnel road and soul Berry township assisting in the search for four missing people. Our offices involved in the joint investigation with the Newtown township Olmsted township. State police's along with the Middletown township police. For several individuals that were reported missing. More than a dozen police vehicles from Middletown township to Macomb township Philadelphia and other departments descended on the scene. Police say two of the people are Bucks County teens reported missing last week. Jamie tar Patrick of Newtown township was last seen on Wednesday. Wearing gray shorts and a multi colored polo shirt. And eighteen year old dean Finney Carol of Langhorne with last seen Friday evening getting into a car on Hampton drive and action news has learned from family that mark Sturgis and his friend Tom Mayo are the other two missing people. According to Sturgis is father of the two went missing last week and were last seen in the sold Barre area. Police haven't said if they believe the missing people are in danger only that they are working hard to find them. Before people that have not been. Heard from since Friday were looking at all the all the different angles to tackle for bringing them home safe. Police have not said what led them to search this particular area if you have any information you're asked to contact police at Knox County. Reporting council very township press department channel six action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.