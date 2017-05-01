Baby Elephant Hops in Swimming Pool for Rehab

More
Baby Elephant rescued from a trap started hydrotherapy to recover from a severe foot injury.
0:54 | 01/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby Elephant Hops in Swimming Pool for Rehab
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44572495,"title":"Baby Elephant Hops in Swimming Pool for Rehab","duration":"0:54","description":"Baby Elephant rescued from a trap started hydrotherapy to recover from a severe foot injury.","url":"/US/video/baby-elephant-hops-swimming-pool-rehab-44572495","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.