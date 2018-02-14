Transcript for 'It's a bad day:' Florida senator says of mass shooting at school

Want to bring in senator Bill Nelson right now he's in Washington Florida senator bill. Nelson senator we're sorry. For what has happened in your state right now please tell us what you can what you know about the shooting. Georgians have been very. A number of fatalities. I was told that by the school superintendent. About an hour ago. And subsequently I've just heard him in alive. Press conference. Save the same thing. Publicly. As to the number I don't know. He. Implied that was. Quite a number. But let's hope it's not. If you pray you ought to pray for these students and their school in their parents right now we have and certainly in our thoughts go out to them. We have heard from the Broward county sheriff's that there are at least fourteen victims. Right now but we believe the shooter is in custody that's also been reported you know anything more about the shooter being able to get any information. It is an active shooter situations still because they are checking to see if there was a second or third shooter. We don't have any information that that would be the case since the suspect they think they have been. The FBI. Is leading the effort and then of course investigation. FBI will lead the investigation moment for all of our local law enforcement. Senator what are your first thoughts when it hits home like this. It's a bad day. Once we get into the N investigation. How did you acquire the weapon was of high caliber. Was it something that he shouldn't have been able to buy. Was there a background check. All the things that when we hear about these mass shootings we wonder about. And it's hard to even get something. Put in the long like. The active terrorist. Watch list. From being prevented to by a god so. Again we'll have another round of all of this debate that this brings to mind. Senator the rounds of become almost ritualistic. Go through all the motions we do the investigations we grieve for the victims one with the families. And it happens again. George you're exactly right. And we keep saying enough is enough. But then it happens again. Senator thank you for your time today now you'll lot of work to do. This is happening in your community thank you for sharing a few moments without.

