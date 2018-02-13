Transcript for Baltimore officers convicted in corruption scandal

Two more detectives have been convicted for their part to and one of the biggest police corruption scandals in Baltimore's history. Daniel Purcell and Marcus Taylor were members of a special gun task force. But instead they stole cash from suspects re sold drugs that had been seized. And then lied under oath. Each faces up to sixty years behind bars. Testimony during the trial described an elite unit that was out of control. Officials say a few thousand cases may have been tainted by very legal tactics topic impact has.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.