Transcript for Barbara Bush's memorable speech at Wellesley College

Mrs. bush has worked in public and even more often she has worked behind the scenes. Caring more about what she accomplishes. In what she is given credit for. Those who know her best admire her most. And there can be no finer tribute to anyone in public life. Living in Texas New York Maine China or Washington. Barbara Bush exemplifies what she believes and I quote. To live a complete life. You need to help other people you have a choice. You can love your life or not and I have chosen to love my life. And by her exuberant joy in her own family her work her quiet commitment to her causes. By the circumstance of having become a public person. And an occupying that demanding role withhold some grace. Barbara Bush has won universal admiration. We are honored that you could be with us Barbara Bush. Lose when people lose 64 years old who dropped out of Smith College. When she was in the class of 1947. For the year and then only afterwards for. But they shoot me said higher approval rating in the polls and her husband and Ford moved to move from the club might be foolproof. Attitude for a friend of the Olson familiar with the fall into the very very much much of her. Volunteerism. Mrs. Gorbachev. Trustees. Faculty parents. And I should. Do you scored her class president and certainly my new best friend Christine bay down. And of course the class of 1990. I'm really thrilled to be here did. And very excited as I know all of you must believe that mrs. Gorbachev could join us. These are exciting times they're exciting and Washington. And I had really look forward to coming to west late. Madonna has got to be fun I never dreamt it would be this much fun so thank you. More than ten years ago. When I was invited here to talk about our experiences in the People's Republic of China. I was struck by both the natural beauty. Of your campus and the spirit of this place. Well mostly city is not just a place but an IV is an experiment in excellence in which diversity is not just tolerated. But is embraced. The essence of this spirit was captured in a moving speech about tolerance. Given last year by a student body president of one of your sister colleges. She related the story by Robert full of them about a young pastor. Finding himself in charge of some very energetic children. Hits upon a game called giants wizards and dwarf us. You have to decide now the pastor construct of the children which you are. A giant. Of wizard or red dwarf. At that a small girl talking had his pants. Asks. The way to the mermaid Stan. And the pastor tells her there are no Miramax and she says oh yes there are they are I am an arm and it. Now this little girl knew what she was and she was not about to give up on either hurt a candidate or that game. She intended to take her place where ever mermaids fit into the scheme of things. Clearly do the merriment sting and all of those who were different those who did not fit the boxes in the pigeon holes. Answer that question wrote welcome and you can build a school a nation. Or a whole world. As that very wise young woman said. Diversity. Like anything worth having requires effort. Effort to learn about and respect deference to be compassionate with one another. To cherish our own identity and to accept unconditionally. The same in others. He should all be very proud that this is the Wellesley spare. Now I know your first choice today was Alice Walker. Guess how I know. Known for the color purple. Instead you've got me. Known for. The color my care. Alice Walker's. Book has a special resonance here. At Wellesley each class is known by special color for forty years the class of ninety has worn the color purple. Today in meat on severance grain to say goodbye to all of that to begin a new and very personal. Journey. Just search for your own true colors. In the world that awaits you beyond the shores of while Von. Late flop on no one can say what your true colors we'll be but this do you know. You have a first class education from my first class school and so unique enough. Probably cannot. Lived a paint by numbers life. Decisions are not irrevocable. Choices do come back. And as you set off from Wellesley. I hope that many of you will consider. Making three very special choices. The first is to believe in something larger than yourself. To get involved in some of the big ideas of our time. I chose literacy because I'm honestly believe that if more people could read write and comprehend. We wouldn't be that much closer to solving so many of the problems that plague our nation's. And our society. An early on I met another choice which I hope he'll make as well. Whether you're talking about education. Career or service. You're talking about life. And life really must have joy it's supposed to be fun. One of the reasons I may deem most important decision of my life to marry George Bush is because he made me laugh. It's true sometimes we laughter or tears. But that's shared laughter. Has been one of our strongest bonds. Find the joy and life. Because this Ferris viewer said on his day off. Like most pretty fast. They don't stop and look around once a while you're gonna miss. I'm Alcatel Georgia clap more for Ferris and it left for George. The third show ice. That must not be missed is to cherish your human connections. Your relationships with family and friends. For several years you've had impressed upon you the importance to your career. Dedication and hard work. And of course that's true. But as important as your obligations as a doctor a lawyer of business leader will be you are a human being first. And those human connections with spouses with children with friends. Are the most important investment you will government. At the end of your life. You'll never regret not having passed one more test winning one more verdict or not closing one more deal. You will regret time not spent with a husband a child a friend or a parent. We're in a transitional period right now. Prayer and a transitional period right now fascinating and exhilarating times. Learning to adjust to changes. And the choices we men and women are facing. As an example I remember what a friend said on hearing her husband complained to his buddies that he had to baby sit. Quickly setting him straight my friend told her husband. Then when it's your own kids it's not called baby sitting. Now maybe we should adjust. Faster maybe we should suggest slower. But what ever that era twenty whatever the air or what ever the times one thing will never change. Fathers and mothers if you have children. Day must come first. You must read to your children and you must hug your children and you must love your children. Your success as a family. And our success as a society. Depends not on what happens in the White House. But on what happens inside your house. For over fifty years. It was said that the winner of Wellesley annual hoop race would be the first to get marriage. Now place is the winner will be the first to become a CEO. Vote. Both of those stereotypes. Show too little tolerance. For those who want to know where the mermaids day. So. So I want to offer a new legend. The winner of the hoop race will be the first to realize her dream. Not society's dreams her own personal dream and now it's. Somewhere out in this audience may even. He's someone who was. One day follow in my footsteps. And preside over the White House is the president's spouse. And I wish him well. Well. The controversy. Ends here but our conversation. Is only beginning and they worthwhile conversation it has been. So as you leave wells pleaded and take with you. Deep thanks for the courtesy and the honor you have shared with mrs. Gorbachev and with me thank you god bless -- and may your. They're bickering.

