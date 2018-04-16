Transcript for Barbra Bush surrounded by family as she battles heart failure

The former First Lady Barbara Bush is said to be in failing health this morning and has decided not to seek additional medical treatment. The 92 year old has been battling heart failure and lung disease. ABC's Marcus Moore is in Houston where mrs. bush is now surrounded by family members. Wife to one president and mother to another. Barbara Bush is famous for her fierce loyalty I hated it when anyone criticize my brilliant husband. And I. Furious when I criticize myself and razor sharp wit that same fellow that he's just yell at to please pick up is around. To see him as president. Truly amazing. She met George Herbert walker at a school dance they were engaged just before he left for the war but she was always on his mind. I would stand there. In looked out at the blackness of the sky. And I would think about friends I lost the country I love. And about a girl named Barbara. In public. Poised and in pearl's privately she struggled with depression the mother of six faced unthinkable tragedy when their daughter Robin died of leukemia at H three. But despite the political spotlight always shining on the bush dynasty. Family has always remained her top priority. My dream for our family. So it's been made. Grow up that get a good education. They'd be happily married or they find someone they could be happy wouldn't give back to the country because they're so lucky. And my dream it's been answered. Quite a dynasty it has been mrs. bush recently told her alma mater Smith College. That she's had great medical care miffed she has so many new body parts said. She's not sure god will recognize. Her got to recognize her mrs. bush and she said that I'm still old and still in love with them and that I married Cindy two years ago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.