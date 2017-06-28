Transcript for Baseball fans put aside rivalry to save a life

While the LSU tigers hit it out of the park in the sixth inning Monday. There was panic right about the third base dugout new section 116. Happiness say a man look like news and little bit of distresses started. So often down and they ended up laying and we ended up laying and moment ground. Jimmy ruling is the district fire chief in Baton Rouge and father of Trappist Roy. LSU's strength and conditioning coat he says it was all teamwork. The mother of second baseman col Freeman. Yelled for the father of pictured here O'Shea to helped to. He checked in for breather and poke balls and one bridge did have a falls and he started doing. Just impressions and a started doing mouth to mouth. Doctor and Cherie post say a family physician in Louisiana. Thinks the 87 yield Meehan had a heart attack a one other relishing fans actually seeing which I appreciate because. Compression to get a little. Violent. Everyone pitching in performing CPR for up to seven minutes. Ellis used supporters saving the life of the Florida thing is things just kinda kick in and. Of them. What team you forward ratio you strata helps them bond. Pride in hope from dad in their sons and shows that you're never out no matter how bad is saying there's always has. And a reminder the most valuable player is not always on the field they got to save them. Out his life and hopefully that man's are right now everything works out for me. It definitely I would think they're here is.

