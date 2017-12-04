Ben Carson gets stuck in elevator on housing tour

The Miami leg of U.S. Housing and Development Secretary Ben Carson's national listening tour started with a glitch.
0:17 | 04/12/17

The Hud secretary Ben Carson seeing a troubled public housing first hand after. He got stuck in an elevator cars and his wife several others got stuck in a public housing elevator Miami for about fifteen minutes. Carson was there to meet with former NBA star Alonzo Mourning whose nonprofit helped develop the complex.

